Two arrested on multiple drug charges in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Two people are facing multiple drug charges in Robeson County.
On Monday, May 11, 41-year-old Wanda Faye Hunt was being processed in the detention center for an unrelated offense when deputies reportedly found a plastic bag in her possession containing cocaine mixed with fentanyl, according to a press release from the RCSO.
Hunt was charged with trafficking opioids, possession with intent to sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, possession of a controlled substance in a jail and possession of drug paraphernalia.
An $800,000 secured bond was set on Hunt’s drug charges. She also received a $1,000 secured bond for a driving while impaired charge.
On May 14, deputies executed a search warrant at a home on Union Chapel Road in Pembroke and seized 19 dosage units of fentanyl, drug paraphernalia and about $1,129, the release stated.
Daniel James Locklear, 37, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a drug dwelling and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Locklear was transported to the Robeson County Detention Center. A $56,000 secured bond was set on his charges.
According to the release, both Locklear and Hunt are “associated.” Deputies said both suspects used the home where the search warrant was executed as their recent address.
In addition, the home “has been the location of a search warrant and multiple drug complaints within the past year,” the release stated.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.