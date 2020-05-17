One killed, three injured in head-on crash in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was killed and three others were injured in a head-on crash Sunday morning in Marion County.
According to Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway, the crash happened around 11:05 a.m. on S.C. Highway 41 near Hubert Baxley Road.
A Toyota SUV traveling north on S.C. Highway 41 crossed the center line and hit a Chevrolet Cavalier traveling south head-on, Collins said.
The driver of the Chevrolet Cavalier was killed. Two others in the vehicle were injured and taken to a local hospital.
According to Collins, the driver of the Toyota also sustained injuries and was transported for treatment.
The crash remains under investigation by SCHP.
