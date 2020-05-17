Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune responds to Sunday shooting on Ocean Boulevard

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune is responding to Sunday evening’s shooting on Ocean Boulevard that left several people injured.
Bethune posted a statement on Facebook Sunday night.
In the statement, Bethune says “crime and violence will not be tolerated here.”
Bethune said in the statement “our community deserves better, our residents deserve better and our businesses deserve better.”
The shooting happened Sunday evening around 7:15 p.m.
Police detained three people in connection to the shooting in the 1100 block of Ocean Boulevard.
Myrtle Beach City Council will hold an emergency meeting Monday at 2 p.m. It will be streamed live on the city’s Facebook page.
In a press release, a city spokesperson said the meeting will be held via conference call “for an update on the COVID-19 health emergency.”
