Investigators looking for missing Florence man

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Florence man.
According to information from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, 58-year-old Dan Lee Jr., was last seen at his home earlier on Sunday.
He is described as 58 years old, standing approximately 6 feet tall and weighing approximately 285 pounds, investigators said. He is diabetic.
Lee was last seen wearing a tan T-shirt, blue jeans and black and white Nike sneakers. He may be driving a 1998 burgundy Ford Expedition Bearing S.C. license plate REH 948.
Anyone with knowledge or information regarding the whereabouts of Lee is asked to contact FCSO investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 375, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or “Submit-A-Tip” on the FCSO free app for I-Phone or Android telephones.
