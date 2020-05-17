FIRST ALERT: Unsettled start to our next work week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Our warming trend continues as we head into our next work week with rain chances on the increase.
Monday morning will start off mostly dry, with scattered showers and storms increasing as we head into the afternoon hours. We’ll also expect warm temperatures, with highs topping out in the low 80s across the Grand Strand and upper 80s for the Pee Dee.
Our next work week continues to look unsettled. Multiple waves of scattered showers and storms will keep the first half of the week in particular on the damp side. Rain chances look to taper off as we head towards the end of the week. There’s still some uncertainty with the late week rain chances, but it’s something we’ll fine-tune as we head into this week.
These showers will help to usher in much cooler air, with highs staying a few degrees shy of average.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.