FIRST ALERT: Summer-like temperatures today, changes into our next week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Warm temperatures and a few isolated showers and storms are possible as we head into the second half of the weekend.
Today, our summer-like trend is expected to continue. Highs will warm into the low 80s across the Grand strand and the upper 80s and low 90s for the Pee Dee.
A few isolated, spotty showers are possible today. But we’re only expecting a 20% chance of rain, and anything that falls is expected to be very light.
Heading into the next work week brings even warmer temperatures for Monday. Highs will climb into the middle 80s across the Grand Strand and low 90s for the Pee Dee. This warm up will be followed by increasing rain chances for late Monday and Tuesday morning, helping to bring temperatures back down by mid week.
