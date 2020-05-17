DHEC announces five new COVID-19 deaths, 163 new cases in S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Sunday 163 new cases of the novel coronavirus, and five additional deaths.
Four of those deaths occurred in elderly individuals in Dillon (1), Horry (1), Richland (1) and Sumter (1) counties, and one death occurred in a middle-aged individual in Florence County (1).
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 8,816 and those who have died to 385, officials said.
The number of new cases by county are listed below:
Abbeville (1), Aiken (4), Allendale (2), Anderson (1), Bamberg (1), Beaufort (1), Charleston (4), Chester (1), Chesterfield (2), Clarendon (12), Colleton (1), Darlington (6), Dillon (5), Dorchester (2), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (2), Florence (5), Greenville (38), Horry (5), Kershaw (1), Lancaster (2), Lee (5), Lexington (9), Pickens (2), Richland (15), Saluda (8), Spartanburg (15), Sumter (8), Williamsburg (1), York (3)
The total number of tests performed May 16 statewide was 7,471 and the percent positive was 2.2%, according to DHEC. When the percent positive is low, it may indicate that more widespread testing is being performed and the percent positive may more accurately reflect how much disease is present in the community.
As of May 16, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 26,095 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 3,072 were positive and 23,023 were negative. A total of 127,802 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state, according to DHEC. That makes the percent positive statewide 6.9%. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.
As of this Sunday morning, 3,798 inpatient hospital beds are available and 6,583 are in use, which is a 63.41% statewide hospital bed utilization rate, according to DHEC. Of the 6,583 inpatient beds currently used, 392 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19, state health officials said.
South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:
· Monitoring for symptoms
· Practicing social distancing
· Avoiding touching frequently touched items
· Regularly washing your hands
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
