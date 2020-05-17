DHEC announces five new COVID-19 deaths, 163 new cases in S.C.

As of May 16, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 26,095 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 3,072 were positive and 23,023 were negative. A total of 127,802 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state, according to DHEC. That makes the percent positive statewide 6.9%. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.