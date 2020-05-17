Coast RTA resumes full service on Monday

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Coast RTA will resume full service on its fixed routes this week.
“We are cleaning/disinfecting buses 3-4 times per day, maintaining social distancing and made changes to our operations to protect our employees,” a press release from Coast RTA states.
Beginning Monday, May 18, Coast RTA will resume normal schedules on the following routes:
- Route 7 - Conway/Myrtle Beach
- 15N - Kings Hwy/Grand Strand Medical Center
- 15S – Kings Hwy/MYR/Market Commons
Officials said riders should adhere to the following guidelines:
- If you are not feeling well, stay at home or seek medical transportation
- Face masks are highly recommended
- Passengers in wheelchairs and those using mobility devices will still be able to board via the ramp at the front of the bus
- Choose a seat appropriately to achieve social distancing
- Seats have been partitioned off to help with social distancing and to protect drivers. Do not sit in a seat that has been taped-off
Although buses will be disinfected multiple times per day, officials are asking passengers to wash their hands thoroughly after riding.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.