Coast RTA resumes full service on Monday

Coast RTA resumes full service on Monday
A bus sits at the Myrtle Beach Transit Center waiting to take passengers to Market Common.
By WMBF News Staff | May 17, 2020 at 2:22 PM EDT - Updated May 17 at 2:22 PM

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Coast RTA will resume full service on its fixed routes this week.

“We are cleaning/disinfecting buses 3-4 times per day, maintaining social distancing and made changes to our operations to protect our employees,” a press release from Coast RTA states.

Beginning Monday, May 18, Coast RTA will resume normal schedules on the following routes:

  • Route 7 - Conway/Myrtle Beach
  • 15N - Kings Hwy/Grand Strand Medical Center
  •  15S – Kings Hwy/MYR/Market Commons

Officials said riders should adhere to the following guidelines:

  • If you are not feeling well, stay at home or seek medical transportation
  • Face masks are highly recommended
  • Passengers in wheelchairs and those using mobility devices will still be able to board via the ramp at the front of the bus
  • Choose a seat appropriately to achieve social distancing
  • Seats have been partitioned off to help with social distancing and to protect drivers. Do not sit in a seat that has been taped-off

Although buses will be disinfected multiple times per day, officials are asking passengers to wash their hands thoroughly after riding.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.