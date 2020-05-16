Siblings defy obstacles to graduate together

This event will take place in the school’s auditorium over the course of a number of days. Dressed in a cap and gown, each graduate will hear their name called, walk across the stage to receive their diploma and be congratulated by the school’s principal. Families may take photographs and/or video of this individual student opportunity. A separate area also will be established outside of the auditorium for family photos. (Unfortunately, the school division will not be able to provide a contracted photographer at this event since all 11 graduations will occur at the same time.)