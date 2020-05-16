SCDHEC puts out face mask PSA, encouraging people to wear them

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) -Many of you are wearing masks, but some are not wearing them correctly.
In South Carolina, a little extra encouragement on how to properly wear them was issued by the state itself.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control came out with the radio PSA on Thursday.
WBTV asked the agency if the reopening this week in South Carolina is what prompted the state to put out a refresher about masks.
No one responded to the email or phone calls. Either way, there is a proper way to wear these masks.
SCDHEC has been telling South Carolinians to wear them since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encouraged them in early April.
Officials said they believe wearing a mask can help stop the spread and protect people in close surroundings.
They can also prevent people from touching parts of their face, such as the mouth or nose, which is why the recommendation is wearing one whenever you go out in public.
If you have a surgical mask, that is great, but there is no need to rush out and get one if you do not.
A cloth mask also works.
In fact, a cloth one is what is recommended by DHEC.
Just make sure it covers the mouth and nose and goes underneath the chin for a snug fit.
As more restaurants, shops and close-contact businesses start to reopen in South Carolina, safety continues to be a priority.
More protocols are coming out for businesses, but wearing masks is not required for people.
Fort Mill Mayor Guynn Savage said she does not have the authority to require people to wear masks.
Savage said any requirements come from SCDHEC or Gov. Henry McMaster.
While she cannot require it, Savage continues to encourage wearing masks.
”I’ve not been hesitant in asking everyone to do their very best to follow health and safety needs," Savage said. "We can certainly encourage for the sake of all.”
York County council also weighed in on the subject.
Spokesperson Trish Startup said the council does not have the authority to require masks.
“York County will follow and continue to follow and implement the executive orders of the governor," Startup said.
It is up to the discretion of business owners to require masks inside their businesses.
South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is encouraging anyone going out in public to wear one regardless.
If you need a video showing how to make a mask, you can find that here.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.