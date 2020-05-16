One person dead in Dillon County car crash

One person dead in Dillon County car crash
(Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff | May 16, 2020 at 8:18 AM EDT - Updated May 16 at 8:23 AM

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - One person is dead after a car crash in Dillon County.

Lance Corporal Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said it happened around 12:45 a.m. on Gaddys Mill Road.

Collins said the driver of a 2002 Ford Explorer was traveling on the road. The vehicle ran off the left side of the road and overturned.

A passenger in the vehicle was killed. The person wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

The driver and another passenger were taken to a local hospital.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.