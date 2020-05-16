Man arrested after armed robbery in Bennettsville

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is behind bars after officers with the Bennettsville Police Department arrested him for armed robbery and assault.
Bennettsville Police arrested Tamarh Quione Hicks Friday in connection to an armed robbery that took place on May 9, 2020.
Officials say the victim was assaulted and robbed of his personal belongings at gunpoint on a pathway behind the Hillcrest Apartments.
The Bennettsville Police Department Detective’s Division and the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office arrested Hicks at a residence in Marlboro County.
He’s been charged with armed robbery and assault. He’s awaiting his bond hearing.
This case is still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Bennettsville Police Department at 843-479-3620, Marlboro County Central Dispatch 843 479 9999 or Detective De’Aron Smith at 843-544-8178.
