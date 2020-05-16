Florence County deputies arrest three on drug charges

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Three men were arrested on drug charges Friday in Florence County.
According to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, Tyquez Chamon Cooper, 25, and Shyheim Taleke Smith, 25, were taken into custody at a hotel near U.S. 52 and I-95.
Cooper and Smith were charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana.
Deputies also arrested Marquarus Quachan Da-Whan White, 23, on River Road in Pamplico Friday afternoon.
White had outstanding warrants for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute marijuana within proximity of a park and leaving a vehicle unattended.
Deputies said the investigation is ongoing.
