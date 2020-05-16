FIRST ALERT: Arthur slightly stronger

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Arthur is slightly stronger as it passes well East of the Grand Strand.
At 1100 AM, the center of Tropical Storm Arthur was located near latitude 30.5 North, longitude 77.4 West.
Arthur is moving toward the north-northeast near 9 mph. A turn toward the northeast with an increase in forward speed is expected during the next 24 to 48 hours. On the forecast track, Arthur will remain well offshore the east coast of Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina today, and then move near or just east of the coast of North Carolina on Monday.
Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 45 mph with higher gusts. Some additional strengthening is forecast during the next 24 to 36 hours. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles from the center.
WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected within the Tropical Storm Warning area on Monday across the Outer Banks of North Carolins.
RAINFALL: Arthur is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 1 to 3 inches over coastal North Carolina tonight and Monday, with locally higher amounts.
SURF: Swells generated by Arthur are affecting portions of the southeast U.S. coast and are expected to spread northward along the U.S. mid-Atlantic coast during the next day or two. These swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions across much of the U.S. southeast and mid-Atlantic coasts.
