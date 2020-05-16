Darius Rucker spreads message of hope, encouragement amid virus outbreak

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Country star Darius Rucker is offering words of hope and encouragement to fellow South Carolinians amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Rucker appeared in a video posted on the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Facebook page Saturday.
“Harmony is the key to great music. It’s also the key to staying South Carolina strong in the face of challenges like COVID-19,” Rucker said. “If we stay careful, stay connected, spread caring, we’ll get through this.”
Rucker is set to perform the national anthem before Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway.
