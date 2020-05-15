’We’re extremely prepared’: Hospitals ready for possible influx of patients during Grand Strand tourist season

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – In a matter of days, more businesses across the Grand Strand will be reopening their doors, and more tourists will be heading out to the beaches and businesses.
During the Welcome Back committee meeting, some Horry County leaders expressed concerns about hospitals being able to deal with a possible influx of coronavirus cases if a second wave hits.
WMBF News reached out to local hospitals with that concern, and leaders there said they are ready for a surge of patients if that happens.
“We’re extremely prepared,” said Dr. Paul Richardson, the Chief Medical Officer for Conway Medical Center. “Statistically looking at it as a second wave comes in as we do experience tourists and more travelers coming through our area. There’s a likelihood we may see more cases but Conway Medical stands ready.”
Richardson added that as far as bed capacity goes, they’re in good shape.
Grand Strand Health CEO Mark Sims also said that his hospital stands ready in case they get a wave of patients during the summer season.
“We are very prepared for an influx of patients that potentially might have COVID-19, and we have been actively working on our universal protection program since the pandemic started and we’re obviously going to continue to do that,” Sims said.
Tidelands Health COO Gayle Resetar said they have had plans in for a worst-case scenario.
“We positioned ourselves with an ability to expand our ICU capacity and have additional ventilators on hand. We have some strategies to surge into additional beds if we needed to,” Resetar said.
All of the medical experts said they’ve had safety measures put into place from the beginning of the pandemic and they’ll do all they can to ensure residents and tourists feel safe.
