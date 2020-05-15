76-year-old accused of threatening to shoot former roommate over shoes in Surfside Beach

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – An argument over shoes led to shots being fired in Surfside Beach, according to a police report.
The 74-year-old victim told police that last Friday morning she was in her garage at her home in Surfside Beach when 76-year-old Edith Daniel, a former roommate, pulled up in a car.
The police report states that Daniel got out of her car and demanded that victim give back her shoes. The victim told police she had no idea what the suspect was talking about.
“At that time, the subject told the victim that she was going to shoot her because the victim stole her shoes,” the police report states.
According to the police report, the victim told Daniel that the police were on their way, and that’s when the suspect shot her gun in the air.
“At that time the victim ran out of the garage, ‘zig-zagged’ through her backyard, and went to her neighbor’s house,” the police report states.
The victim told officers that’s when Daniel got back into her car and drove away.
Surfside Beach police arrested Daniel and she booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Friday. She is charged with first-degree assault and battery, unlawful carrying of a pistol and discharging a firearm.
