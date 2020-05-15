Police: Socastee traffic stop leads to discovery of heroin, one arrested

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A traffic stop in the Socastee area led to the discovery of several grams of heroin and one arrest, authorities said.
According to information from the Horry County Police Department, an officer was patrolling the Socastee area on May 11 when they saw a vehicle being operated by a man known to have a suspended license.
The officer pulled the vehicle over and during the course of the stop seized approximately 11.7 grams of heroin and $1,840 in cash, according to the HCPD.
Scott Sadler Shepherd, 41, of Myrtle Beach, was charged with trafficking heroin, second offense, and driving under a suspension.
Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state Shepherd was released from jail Thursday under an $85,000 bond.
