NASCAR driver to honor CCU Class of 2020 at Darlington Raceway

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) – NASCAR driver and Coastal Carolina University alum, Brandon Brown, is honoring the school’s graduating class of 2020.
Brown’s team, Brandonbilt Motorsports, unveiled the car’s design on Friday ahead of the races at Darlington Raceway.
The #68 car proudly shows the CCU logo on the hood of the car and also states “Congratulations Class of 2020.”
“Brandon enjoyed his 4 years at Coastal and he is honored to be able to recognize this year’s senior class on a NASCAR car,” the team stated on its Facebook page.
Brown is a full-time racer for the Xfinity Series so fans will be able to his car on the track on Tuesday.
NASCAR will be back on the tracks starting Sunday after coronavirus put races on pause.
