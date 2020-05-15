Myrtle Beach police investigate shooting behind North Kings Hwy. business that left one injured

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police were called after a person was found behind a North Kings Highway restaurant with a gunshot wound late Thursday night.
According to a report from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, officers responded to Sole Restaurant in the 3400 block of North Kings Highway in reference to a shooting.
When police arrived, they said they found the victim behind the restaurant with a gunshot wound to the lower right leg.
A witness told police he heard an argument between two men behind the Century 21 location next to the restaurant, the report stated. He said the argument lasted about two minutes and then he saw the suspect draw a firearm and shoot the victim while the victim was sitting down.
Another witness said she yelled that was calling the police and the suspect immediately left the area, according to the report.
The victim was unable to be interviewed at the time, police said. That interview will be done during a follow-up at Grand Strand Medical Center, according to the report.
