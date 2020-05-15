Myrtle Beach man enters guilty plea in 2017 death of girlfriend’s infant daughter

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach pleaded guilty this week to his role in the death of his girlfriend’s infant daughter in 2017.
According to information from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, 25-year-old Daquan Jamal Simmons pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Simmons was originally charged with homicide by child abuse by the Myrtle Beach Police Department after an investigation was opened for missing child Aaliyana McCoy.
The child’s mother, Ladasha Harriett, gave a number of statements detailing her daughter’s murder at the hands of Simmons, according to prosecutors.
Simmons left their apartment with the child in a car seat. The mother later learned that he had left the child’s body in a wooded field. Harriett also told police that she and Simmons went to that wooded field and buried the child on July 16, 2017.
Harriett helped lead the detectives to the field, where the child’s remains were recovered in September 2017, prosecutors said. The mother pleaded guilty to related charges on June 13, 2019 and agreed to testify against Simmons. Her sentencing was held off until Simmons’ case was resolved. She is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday, May 21.
