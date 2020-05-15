MUSC to offer free COVID-19 testing in Hartsville

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – The Medical University of South Carolina will conduct free COVID-19 testing in Hartsville next week.
According to a press release from the city, testing will be held at the Byerly Park Sports Complex on Russell Road from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Monday, May 18.
“Testing is open to anyone that is interested in receiving it, symptomatic or not. Drive-through testing is recommended, but walk-up testing will also be available,” the release stated.
Vehicular traffic should enter the complex from Russell Road. Pedestrian traffic should enter from Washington Street and proceed to the tent that will be servicing individuals that walk up to the site.
Prescreening is not required, and the cost is free to patients.
Officials said patients will be contacted within 72 hours with test results.
