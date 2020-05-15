Man gets decade in prison on heroin charge

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man was sentenced to ten years in prison after pleading guilty to a heroin charge.
According to a press release from the Horry County Solicitor’s Office, 31-year-old Dennis James Boulware Jr. pleaded guilty Wednesday to second offense possession with intent to distribute heroin.
The Honorable Circuit Court Judge Steven H. John handed down the sentence.
The case was investigated by the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
Boulware Jr. was arrested after police found 17 grams of heroin and 19 grams of methamphetamine.
