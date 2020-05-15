Man charged in 2018 shooting at Myrtle Beach area bar pleads guilty to multiple charges

Story courtesy of our news partners, MyHorryNews
A man charged following a shootout at a Myrtle Beach area bar that left a man dead pleaded guilty to multiple charges on Thursday.
Shawn Quay Tisdale pleaded guilty to counts of pointing and presenting a firearm at a person and unlawfully carrying a pistol, said Tonya Root, spokeswoman for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Those charges stemmed from an incident on May 25, 2018, at Koyote Saloon on U.S. 501. The bar’s business license was revoked shortly after the shooting.
Root said an altercation in the bar spilled outside and shifted to a gunfight with multiple shooters and multiple firearms.
The person killed, 26-year-old Reginald Washington, suffered a through-and-through gunshot wound, Root said.
Prosecutors have no forensic evidence that indicates who fired the deadly shot.
Multiple witnesses at the scene were not cooperative, Root said.
Tisdale on Thursday also pleaded guilty to two counts in relation to an incident at an Horry County home in 2017.
In that case, Tisdale was one of multiple suspects charged with entering a home where personal property was taken, Root said.
Tisdale appeared before Circuit Judge Steven John from J. Reuben Long Detention Center through a video conference call. Tisdale’s attorney was present at the Horry County courthouse during Thursday’s hearing.
John sentenced Tisdale to five years in prison for the weapon charges stemming from the 2018 case and 10 years in prison for the other two counts. The sentences will run concurrently.
Police also charged Joey Lee Henry and Gary Lee Jackson each with multiple charges in relation to the Koyote Saloon case.
Those charges remain pending.
