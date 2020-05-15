Lowcountry Food Bank hosting food distribution event in Socastee on May 22

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Lowcountry Food Bank will be hosting a mobile food distribution in the Socastee area next week.
According to a press release, the event will take place May 22 at Socastee Elementary School beginning at 2 p.m.
The school is located at 4223 Socastee Blvd., in the Myrtle Beach area.
There will be between 250 to 400 shelf-stable and produce boxes available on a first-come, first-served basis. One box of each will be distributed to each household, with a maximum of two households per car.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.