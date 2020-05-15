Longs man faces attempted murder charge in connection to shooting that sent 1 to hospital

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One man is facing an attempted murder charge after police said he shot another man in the Longs area.
Horry County police were called to a shooting last week along McNeil Chapel Road, where they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to the hospital while police interviewed other people at the scene to see what led up to the shooting.
A police report states that there was an argument earlier in the night about shooting pool, but that it wasn’t serious and no one gave it a second thought. Other people at the scene said they were inside the home and didn’t see anything.
An investigation led officers to Darryl Bellamy. He was arrested on Thursday and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
