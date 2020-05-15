‘It’s gorgeous here’: Myrtle Beach’s famous boardwalk celebrates 10th anniversary

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – It was 10 years ago that the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk officially opened.
With plastic beach buckets in hand, city and business leaders broke ground on the $6.5 million project in September 2009, during the Great Recession.
The boardwalk was built in three sections over the next eight months, which features a traditional, raised wooden boardwalk from Pier 14 to Plyler Park, a wide entertainment section from Plyler Park to 8th Avenue North and an oceanfront promenade from 8th Avenue North to First Avenue.
Myrtle Beach resident Ed Miller said he and his wife take every chance they can to walk the boardwalk.
“My wife and I come down here almost every day for a walk. We walk the boardwalk from end to end and then we stop here in the big chairs and have a drink, watch the ocean, watch the people, enjoy the sun and the breeze. It’s just gorgeous here, I mean I could sit here almost all day,” Miller said.
Miller added that the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk is what solidified his decision to retire and make the move from his home in Connecticut to the Grand Strand.
“Before we moved down here three years ago, and we walked this boardwalk and said, ‘Wow, this is great,’ and I think that kind of put the cap on us moving down here. We just love the area so much,” Miller said.
The Myrtle Beach Boardwalk is 1.3 miles in length.
