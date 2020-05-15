Horry County high school seniors embrace new plan for in-person graduation options

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - After weeks of requesting Horry County Schools to reconsider their decision on virtual graduation ceremonies, seniors across Horry County will now have the option for an in-person commencement.
Jennings Hall, a North Myrtle Beach High School senior, said she was disappointed when HCS first announced back in April their plans for a pre-recorded video graduation, rather than wait and come up with a more creative option.
“We all thought that meant you know, find a way to have an in-person graduation, he’s not saying don’t have an in-person graduation," Hall said , referencing Governor Henry McMaster’s guidance on allowing individual school districts to think of their own graduation plans.
Inspired by her frustration, Hall decided to get to work, ultimately helping the district come up with alternative plans for graduation.
“Representing my entire class not just at North Myrtle Beach but across the entire district as well, I felt like, I did accomplish something that would be really hard to achieve without everybody’s help," Hall says.
Some parents and graduates said they feel the new plan, offering multiple different options, is a way to make the end of a historical semester feel more complete.
“We kind of settled in, my daughter and I, we settled in and figured, that’s what it has to be," Colleen Mills, a parent of a Carolina Forest High School senior, said.
Kayla Mills, her daughter, is choosing the individual graduation ceremony.
“The individual graduation, it was more personal, she would have her family with her. Initially, we thought it was just the two parents but now they’re allowing eight," Mills said.
Hall is choosing the small group option. She can graduate with some peers, but can only bring two guests.
“Having an in-person graduation is the last normal thing we’re gonna get for high school and it’s also closure at the same time," she said. “It doesn’t make up entirely for the time we have missed obviously, but it feels a little bit more normal, knowing that we’re going to at least have something rather than just having it virtually.”
Seniors must respond and let their school know which option they would like to participate in or if they would like to decline to walk at all.
