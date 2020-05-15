Horry Co. launches surveys to better understand ‘unmet needs’ of residents, businesses

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County has created two surveys to better understand the ‘unmet needs’ of residents and businesses.
“Horry County is requesting input on the greatest community needs related to COVID-19 to direct investment initiatives of federal and state resources awarded to the County including U.S. Housing & Urban Development (HUD) Community Development Block Grant (CDBG-CV) supplemental funding to assist in the response and recovery of the effects of COVID-19,” a press release stated.
The decision to launch the surveys was made following Thursday’s ‘Welcome Back’ committee meeting.
The deadline to participate is Tuesday, May 26.
The results of the surveys are expected to be presented during the next ‘Welcome Back’ committee meeting scheduled for 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 28.
Click here for the residential survey.
Click here for the business survey.
