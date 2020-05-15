Food distribution event held for Grand Strand seniors

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Council on Aging distributed meals and fresh fruit to area seniors on Friday.
According to information from the city of Myrtle Beach, the food distribution event took place at the Grand Strand Senior Center, located at 1268 21st Ave. North.
Food will be distributed each Friday in the month of May on a first come, first served basis.
The City of Myrtle Beach Neighborhood Services Department will deliver to seniors who are unable to come pick up the meals.
For delivery, call (843) 918-1061.
