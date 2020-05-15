FIRST ALERT: Warming trend continues

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Increasing warmth and humidity will continue through the weekend.
The warming trend continues on today as temperatures reach the upper 70s to near 80 at the beach and into the middle 80s inland.
Temperatures warm a few more degrees for the weekend with temperatures reaching the upper 80s to near 90 across the Pee Dee and into the lower 80s for the Grand Strand. In addition to the increasing temperatures, humidity will gradually increase as well adding to a summer-like feel.
Increasing high clouds will pass overhead on Sunday as what will likely be ‘Arthur’ develops well off shore. While any significant rain or wind remains well off shore, a stray light shower or two will be possible during the day on Sunday.
Beach-goers will need to be aware of an increased risk in rip currents through the weekend.
A slightly more active weather pattern returns next week with better chances of showers and storms at times. Right now, the best chance of rain looks to arrive on Tuesday.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.