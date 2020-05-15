FIRST ALERT: Summer-like warmth this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a beautiful end to the week, warm temperatures and sunshine will continue into the start of the weekend.
Temperatures for our Saturday will warm into the upper 70s across the beaches and the upper 80s for the Pee Dee. Skies will stay mostly sunny and dry continues will take hold through much of our Saturday.
On Sunday, more of the same with even warmer temperatures. Florence and the Pee Dee will see temperatures near 90°. A few stray showers and some clouds are possible for Sunday as well, mostly due to a tropical storm that is set to form well off the coast by the weekend.
Warm temperatures and increasing humidity will continue until Monday. Rain chances and a cold front help to bring temperatures back down to seasonable averages for the middle part of our next work week.
