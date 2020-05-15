FIRST ALERT: Hurricane Hunters investigating potential Arthur

Hurricane Hunter aircraft are investigating the area of disturbed weather off the coast of the Carolinas. The system has an 80% chance of developing into a tropical depression or tropical storm. (Source: WMBF)
By Jamie Arnold | May 11, 2020 at 4:30 PM EDT - Updated May 16 at 8:40 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - An area of disturbed weather off the coast of Florida continues to be monitored for tropical development through this weekend.

An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is currently enroute to investigate the disturbance.

According to the National Hurricane Center, an area of low pressure located just offshore of the southeast coast of Florida continues to produce shower activity and gusty winds from portions of southeast and east-central Florida eastward across the northwestern Bahamas and the adjacent Atlantic waters.

Satellite images and surface observations indicate that the low is gradually becoming better defined, but the associated showers and thunderstorms remain disorganized. Continued gradual development is expected, and the system is likely to become a tropical or subtropical depression or storm later today or tonight while it moves north-northeastward over the Atlantic waters east of Florida.

Later in the weekend and early next week, the system is expected to move generally northeastward over the western Atlantic near or east of the Carolinas. Regardless of development, the disturbance will continue to bring heavy rainfall and gusty winds across portions of east-central Florida and the northwestern Bahamas through today. In addition, hazardous marine conditions will spread northward during the next few days, likely causing dangerous surf and rip currents along much of the southeast and mid-Atlantic coasts of the U.S. An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is currently enroute to investigate the disturbance.

The latest round of forecast models have shifted the potential track of the system a bit closer to the coast of North Carolina but still well east of coastal South Carolina. The result continues to be for minimal impacts across the Grand Strand.

A stray shower or two, the outer fringes of the developing system, may blow on shore on Sunday, but any showers will be brief and light and not drop any heavy rain. The better chance of rain associated with the system will be confined to areas closer to the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

Any impacts from gusty winds will also remain well to the east and north of the Grand Strand and closer to the Outer Banks of North Carolina. Winds on Sunday will occasionally gust to 25 mph at times especially near the Grand Strand.

A moderate risk of rip currents is in place for Saturday and may increase to a high risk on Sunday.

EARLY SEASON HISTORY

Tropical development before the official start of hurricane season is not unheard of. In fact, pre-season tropical development occurs on average once every 5 to 6 years.

The last several years have seen more frequent early season tropical development including April or May storms forming in 2012, 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2019.

The development of pre-season storms does not always indicate an active hurricane season. Many years have seen tropical development in April or May only to be followed by relatively quiet hurricane seasons.

TROPICAL STORM ANA

One of the most important early season tropical storms was Tropical Storm Ana. Ana formed on May 8, 2015 as a subtropical depression and became a tropical storm on May 9. One day later, Ana made landfall near North Myrtle Beach as a tropical storm. Ana became the earliest tropical storm ever to make landfall in the US.

Ana produced small storm surges along the coast of the Carolinas, with a peak of nearly 3 feet along the Grand Strand. The surge and above-normal tides produced minor coastal flooding as well as 2 to 4 feet of beach erosion especially from North Myrtle Beach to Cherry Grove.

At landfall, Ana produced gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the coastal Carolinas. North Myrtle Beach recorded 5.88 in of rain, and a lake in North Myrtle Beach rose above its banks to inundate homes and local streets.

Ana also caused crop damage and forced commercial growers to delay their planting dates. Winds gusted as high as 60 mph in coastal sections of Horry County with sporadic power outages and downed trees in some areas.

