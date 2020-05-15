FIRST ALERT: Hurricane Hunters investigating potential Arthur

Later in the weekend and early next week, the system is expected to move generally northeastward over the western Atlantic near or east of the Carolinas. Regardless of development, the disturbance will continue to bring heavy rainfall and gusty winds across portions of east-central Florida and the northwestern Bahamas through today. In addition, hazardous marine conditions will spread northward during the next few days, likely causing dangerous surf and rip currents along much of the southeast and mid-Atlantic coasts of the U.S. An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is currently enroute to investigate the disturbance.