Dillon County man arrested on child pornography charges

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Dillon County man has been arrested on child pornography charges.
William Dean Tedder, 36, allegedly possessed multiple files of child pornography.
A press release from the S.C. Attorney General’s Office states Tedder was apprehended Wednesday by Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Dillon Sheriff’s Office.
Tedder is charged with ten counts of third-degree criminal exploitation of a minor.
If convicted, Tedder faces up to ten years in prison on each count.
Officers with the Dillon Police Department assisted in the investigation.
The case will be prosecuted by the S.C. Attorney General’s Office.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.