DHEC plans to set up drive-in COVID-19 testing site on CCU’s campus

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Plans are underway to bring a drive-up COVID-19 testing site to Coastal Carolina University this summer.
That was the update the CCU board of trustees got at the start of Friday’s teleconference call. As it stands, the drive-in test site could be on campus in early June.
President David DeCenzo said the testing site would likely be in a campus parking lot. He added he thinks it will be a good step for CCU as they move forward amidst the pandemic.
On May 8, DeCenzo announced that CCU will welcome students back to campus in the fall following the closing of the university and moving to online learning this spring due to COVID-19.
Wyatt Henderson, chairman of CCU’s finance committee, stressed that tuition, housing and meals will stay at their current level for the next two years and there will not be an increase.
When discussing CCU sports during the May 18 board of trustees call, athletic director Matt Hogue said as of this moment, the school’s fall sports schedule is set to proceed as planned.
However, Hogue cautioned that there is still uncertainly, a lot of speculation, and ideas and viewpoints as to how college sports could return in the fall due to COVID-19.
According to Hogue, the Sun Belt Conference is working on re-entry plans and he believes there will be a fragmented return of activity because different schools are at different points of recovery.
