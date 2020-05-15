Deputies arrest man accused of robbing Florence Co. Dollar General store at gunpoint

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man wanted in connection to an armed robbery at a Dollar General store in the Effingham area has been arrested.
Chief Deputy Glen Kirby with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as Kenrick Tafari Edwards.
Edwards, 22, was apprehended around 10 a.m. Friday near Dixie and Harold streets, Kirby added.
On May 7, Edwards allegedly robbed the Dollar General store on Highway 52 at gunpoint.
No injuries were reported.
Another suspect, Gafaskia Shonique Richardson, 28, was arrested on Monday, May 11, and charged with accessory before and after the fact of a felony.
Richardson drove Edwards to the Dollar General store and picked him up after the robbery, deputies allege.
Online records show Richardson was released from the Florence County Detention Center on Tuesday, May 12, on a $15,000 surety bond.
Edwards is in jail awaiting a bond hearing.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.