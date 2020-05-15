Cooper River Bridge Run cancelled due to concerns over COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - This year’s Cooper River Bridge Run has been cancelled due to concerns over COVID-19.
On Friday afternoon, Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg and Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie released a joint statement announcing that the event would not move forward.
“Given the current circumstances related to COVID-19, we feel that it is time to cancel this year’s Cooper River Bridge Run," read a statement by the mayors. “These are truly unprecedented times and, as the situation is constantly evolving, we believe that this decision is in the best interest of all our citizens and visitors.”
The 43rd Cooper River Bridge Run was originally scheduled for April 4 and then had been postponed to Aug. 1.
Organizers said they had hoped that conditions revolving around COVID-19 would improve to continue the race in August.
“Based on the decision of our city leadership, local health experts, and community leaders, it has been determined the race must be canceled for this year,” Cooper River Bridge Run organizers said in a statement released on Friday. “We are committed to providing a world-class 10K foot race and we are looking forward to celebrating its return on March 27, 2021.”
This is the first time the Bridge Run has ever been cancelled, according to Race Director Irv Batten.
Earlier, organizers said participants should visit their website for 2020 registration options at https://bridgerun.com/
At 4:36 p.m. on Friday, officials said the website was experiencing major difficulties due to high volume traffic.
“All 2020 participant options will be available this Monday at BridgeRun.com and we apologize for the inconvenience," officials said."Thank you for your understanding.”
The Bridge Run benefits more than a dozen charities every year. Organizers said in March that 30,000 people had signed up for the event.
