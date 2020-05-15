Beshear announces 252 new cases, 4 more deaths in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday confirmed 252 new cases of the coronavirus across the state.
During his daily media briefing, Beshear said the state total now sits at 7,444 cases, 36 of which are probable. Four new deaths push the state total to 332. An 80-year-old woman from Jefferson County was among those who died.
Other data of note:
+ 1,896 Kentuckians have been hospitalized, and 381 are now currently hospitalized.
+ 797 residents have been in an ICU, and 218 are now currently in an ICU.
+ 2,739 Kentuckians have recovered from the coronavirus.
+ A total of 127,689 people have been tested.
+ In longterm-care facilities, 969 residents and 391 staffers have been sickened; 193 have died.
Beshear said most state parks will be able to reopen on June 1. Movie theaters, bowling alleys and fitness centers also can reopen on that date.
The governor said he will take the weekend off and give his next briefing on Monday.
