Authorities: 1 dead, 1 in custody after officer-involved shooting at S.C. I-26 rest area

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County sheriff says one person was killed and one person is in custody following a pursuit that led to an officer-involved shooting early Friday morning.
Sheriff Duane Lewis said two Berkeley County deputies are on administrative leave with pay while the investigation is being conducted.
South Carolina Highway Patrol Col. Christopher Williamson says some troopers are likewise being placed on administrative leave during the investigation.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is now investigating the incident, which is standard procedure when an officer fires at a suspect.
Williamson said the incident began in Orangeburg County when troopers attempted to stop a vehicle they say was traveling at approximately 104 mph on I-95. He said a pursuit then began that continued onto I-26 towards Charleston. The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office assisted troopers in the chase, which ended at the rest area near the College Park Road exit in the Ladson area.
Lewis said there was an exchange of gunfire at some point during the pursuit. When it ended at the rest stop, there was an exchange of gunfire between Berkeley County Sheriff’s deputies, state troopers and the people in the vehicle, he said.
Lewis said one person died and a second is in custody, but could not provide further details on either suspect.
At least 20 law enforcement vehicles were at the rest area near the College Park Road exit, mile marker 203, with other law enforcement vehicles positioned along the interstate.
South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Matt Southern said authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting, but there is no word on what led to the incident.
Deputies from Charleston, Berkeley and Orangeburg Counties are on the scene along with a sheriff’s command post and K-9 units.
