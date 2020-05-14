Two employees at Robeson County Campbell’s Soup factory test positive for COVID-19

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Two employees at a Robeson County Campbell’s Soup plant have tested postive for COVID-19, according to company officials.
Those positive tests came from the Maxton plant, which remains operational, a company spokesperson said.
The employee has not been on site since April 28, while the contractor was last on site on May 11. Both are in quarantine per company protocols and employees at the facility were promptly notified in each instance, according to company officials.
“The safety of our teams and their families is our top priority. We have protocols in place to address the well-being and safety of our employees against COVID-19, including identifying potential employee exposure, quarantines, enhanced cleaning procedures and health screenings, including thermal imaging temperature checks, the mandatory use of masks at all facilities, and aggressive social distancing programs across the company's network,” the official said in a statement.
Campbell’s Soup officials reiterated that there is no indication that COVID-19 is a food safety concern or that consumers are at risk of contracting COVID-19 from any food product.
