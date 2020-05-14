TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash forces lane closure, causes back-ups on Highway 501 in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A wreck Thursday afternoon has forced police to close a lane on Highway 501.
Officers were called to the crash at Highway 501 and Depot Road, which is near the Main Street bridge.
It’s not clear how many vehicles are involved but police said that no injuries have been reported.
Crews have closed one lane of Highway 501 in order to clear the scene.
The South Carolina Department of Transportation shows that there are back-ups in both directions.
Police asking drivers to avoid the area and find an alternate route.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.