‘This is a wonderful day’: Florence hospital celebrates release of one of its first COVID-19 patients

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – There was a big celebration on Thursday at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence, as one of the first COVID-19 patients was released from the hospital.
For two longs months, Cynthia Parks had been fighting for her life after testing positive for the virus.
Excited nurses and doctors cheered as she left the hospital after defeating the deadly virus.
Her son, James Parks, said he never thought he’d see this day, but added she has always been a believer and a fighter and that’s how she managed to get through it.
He said he’s thankful for the doctors and nurses who took care of his mother, while keeping him update.
“Not being able to see her, not being able to see her physically, only getting information from the doctors, that was the hardest part, knowing how this virus had affected everybody throughout the world it was hard,” James Parks said. “This is a wonderful day. I’m so thankful to see my mom. So thankful for the staff and everyone that is a part of this.”
