This is Carolina: North Myrtle Beach business surprised by $1,200 mailbox donation

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A North Myrtle Beach small business owner opened up her shop’s mailbox on Wednesday to an amazing gift: a $1,200 donation.
“I don’t know it was like a plethora of emotion. Every emotion. Crazy colorful emotion,” Buy Curiously owner Bobbi Jones said about receiving the donation. “Overjoyed and touched. I feel humbled, humbled really."
Buy Curiously is the colorful business on Highway 17 Business in North Myrtle Beach. She’s barely been open a year but is greeting her post-pandemic reopening with optimism and grace.
“It’s an environment that’s fun for everybody. And we offer a little bit of everything, so that’s why we go from one extreme to the other, it’s kind of like the world. It’s a little bit of this and a little bit of that,” Jones said with a smile.
Her shop features 36 artists and a lot of color.
“It is kind of wild, there’s a lot of color. It can be overwhelming when people first walk into the store they’re always like, ‘Wow,’ when they walk in, but we’ve been accepted really well here in the community," Jones said. “The shop means everything to me. I’ve always wanted to own my own business, so I finally decided to do it."
Jones was a traveling nurse before opening her store last year. She said February was their best month, but it “was like the water was turned off” when March came along. Luckily, she was allowed to reopen and is slowly welcoming back customers with social distancing rules in place.
However, what she didn’t plan to welcome was a surprise donation from someone who enjoys her shop’s colorful vibes.
Jones said she found an envelope with no return address. It had a letter and $1,200 cash inside. She was overjoyed and honored.
“It’s not about the money, it’s about what he inspired in me and I try to do that every day here at the store for someone else. But to have someone turn around and inspire me with such generosity was a huge thing for me,” she said.
The person who wrote the letter remains a mystery. He donated his stimulus check he received from the federal government to the shop. But Jones said she will pay it forward.
The letter she received reads:
“Bobbi, you don’t know me, we’ve never met and to be honest I’ve never been inside your shop however I walk past it lots of times in the last year. The crazy colors and items in the window always caught my attention. I never gave it much thought until a week ago when I was browsing Instagram with a surge of North Myrtle Beach and saw your post about the frustration of having your business closed during this unconstitutional lock down. As a small business owner myself I know too well how easily everything you’ve worked for can disappear in an afternoon fortunately for me I’m in the small minority of Americans who not only didn’t suffer any financial losses during this time, but I actually have made additional money through various circumstances of which I had no control. With the federal stimulus payment being one of several. To that end I knew it wouldn’t be right to keep this free money well many small business owners got act salute Lee wrecked over the last two months. And as such I want you to have my share. Yes yes, I’ve already consulted with my family to ensure none of them need it I know there’s no catch this money is now yours, spend it as you see fit. I went through some really bad days and the not-too-distant past and the random generosity of people I didn’t even know it is a large part of while I’m still here today. Your five star Google reviews told me everything I needed to know about you. And Myrtle Beach is a better place with people like you living here. Enjoy the summer," signed ‘just some guy in the neighborhood.’
Jones put up a ‘Thank you’ sign on her front window Thursday. She hopes the mystery donor will see it.
