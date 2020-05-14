This is Carolina: North Myrtle Beach business surprised by $1,200 mailbox donation

“Bobbi, you don’t know me, we’ve never met and to be honest I’ve never been inside your shop however I walk past it lots of times in the last year. The crazy colors and items in the window always caught my attention. I never gave it much thought until a week ago when I was browsing Instagram with a surge of North Myrtle Beach and saw your post about the frustration of having your business closed during this unconstitutional lock down. As a small business owner myself I know too well how easily everything you’ve worked for can disappear in an afternoon fortunately for me I’m in the small minority of Americans who not only didn’t suffer any financial losses during this time, but I actually have made additional money through various circumstances of which I had no control. With the federal stimulus payment being one of several. To that end I knew it wouldn’t be right to keep this free money well many small business owners got act salute Lee wrecked over the last two months. And as such I want you to have my share. Yes yes, I’ve already consulted with my family to ensure none of them need it I know there’s no catch this money is now yours, spend it as you see fit. I went through some really bad days and the not-too-distant past and the random generosity of people I didn’t even know it is a large part of while I’m still here today. Your five star Google reviews told me everything I needed to know about you. And Myrtle Beach is a better place with people like you living here. Enjoy the summer," signed ‘just some guy in the neighborhood.’