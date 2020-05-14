Suspect Search: Man accused of throwing cement block, hitting victim in face

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Police said a fight over drugs turned violent in one case.
Horry County police are looking for Stephon Antwan Johnson.
Police responded to a vandalism call in April on Sand Piper Road in Longs.
One victim said he was helping a second victim move when they said Johnson attacked them. That victim said he was at Johnson’s home sitting in his truck when an argument about stealing drugs started between Johnson and the other victim.
When things started to get heated, both victims tried to drive off. That’s when one of the victims said Johnson threw a cement block at the truck which broke through the passenger window and struck one of the victims in the face.
Both victims were hurt in the incident.
Johnson is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.
He’s 26 years old with the last known address of Log Cabin Road in Loris.
Horry County police are also searching for Rodney Clarke Taylor.
The victim said back in April she returned to a home on Oakwood Lane in Myrtle Beach after jet-skiing on the Intracoastal Waterway.
She said Taylor woke up angry. The victim told officers that Taylor had been drinking since 6 a.m. and is known to have anger problems that typically lead to violence.
The victim said Taylor started yelling, punched the television and then pulled out a handgun. The victim quickly left the home and said she had to work in the morning but was afraid to return to the house so she slept in her car.
Taylor is charged with domestic violence in the second degree.
He’s 54 years old with the last known address of Oakwood Lane in Myrtle Beach.
