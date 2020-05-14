State grand jury indicts former Florence County Sheriff’s lieutenant on public corruption

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – A South Carolina State Grand Jury issued an indictment Thursday against a former Florence County Sheriff’s lieutenant for his alleged involvement in illegal gaming.
According to a press release from the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, 48-year-old Mark Edward Fuleihan was indicted on public corruption. It follows his arrest on April 2 by agents with the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division.
Florence County Interim Sheriff William Barnes had dismissed Fuleihan from his position prior to his arrest, the release stated. The investigation began with a request from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office after it received information about Fuleihan’s alleged involvement in illegal gaming.
From Jan. 1, 2013 until about March 31, 2020, Fuleihan, while working at the FCSO, provided aid, counsel, comfort, assistance, protection, and sensitive law enforcement information to help individuals he knew were engaged in illegal gambling and related criminal activities, according to the misconduct in office count.
Arrest warrants state that between 2013 and 2017, Fuleihan accepted monetary bribes from associates of a gambling organization.
Multiple sources of information confirmed that bribes were given to Fuleihan in exchange for information and services used to facilitate the illegal gambling operations and to also avoid detection from local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, according to the arrest warrant.
