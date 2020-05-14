Sheriff: 1 in custody, 1 on the run after two-county chase in the Pee Dee

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A chase took authorities through Florence County and into Darlington County on Thursday afternoon.
Florence County Special Operations units tried to make a traffic stop on Sumter Street Ext. but the suspect vehicle kept going, according to Florence County Sheriff Billy Barnes.
Barnes said the suspect vehicle collided with another car and authorities chased the vehicle into Darlington County.
Barnes added that the FCSO Special Operations units used a PIT maneuver in order to stop the vehicle on Highway 52.
The driver of the vehicle was apprehended by the K9 Unit. That person’s name has not been released.
The FCSO Special Operations units along with Darlington law enforcement are trying to locate the passenger of the vehicle at this time.
