S.C. unemployment claims decrease again; Horry County sees numbers fall

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - For the fourth time since mid-March, weekly unemployment numbers in South Carolina have decreased.
The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce’s latest numbers show 32,513 people filed initial claims for unemployment in the week ending May 9. That’s down over 14,234 claims from the week prior.
Horry County also saw a decrease this week with 2,964 claims, which is down from just over 4,300 the week before. Florence County also saw a decrease of nearly 400 claims to 865 in the latest report.
RELATED COVERAGE
SCDEW said 486,149 South Carolinians have filed for initial unemployment in the past eight weeks. The agency also said it’s paid out more than $1 billion between state unemployment insurance and programs linked to the CARES Act.
SCDEW added its call centers now be open from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. on weekdays, and 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday to handle more callers and to allow more staff to be available.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.