Police search for man wanted in Myrtle Beach convenience store robbery

Police search for man wanted in Myrtle Beach convenience store robbery
Officers said around 6 p.m. Wednesday a convenience store in the 1100 block of Seaboard Street was robbed. (Source: Myrtle Beach Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff | May 14, 2020 at 5:58 PM EDT - Updated May 14 at 5:58 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police hope the community can help them identify a man who held up a convenience store.

Officers said around 6 p.m. Wednesday a convenience store in the 1100 block of Seaboard Street was robbed.

Surveillance pictures show the man with his face covered with a mask.

It’s not clear if any money was taken or if anyone was hurt.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.