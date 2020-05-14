Police search for man wanted in Myrtle Beach convenience store robbery

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police hope the community can help them identify a man who held up a convenience store.
Officers said around 6 p.m. Wednesday a convenience store in the 1100 block of Seaboard Street was robbed.
Surveillance pictures show the man with his face covered with a mask.
It’s not clear if any money was taken or if anyone was hurt.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382.
