Man charged in hit-and-run crash that killed teen in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A man is facing charges in connection to a deadly hit-and-run crash in Robeson County.
Around 10:50 p.m. on May 8, a 2008 Buick was traveling west of N.C. Highway 72 when the vehicle struck two people walking on the roadway, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with the North Carolina Highway Patrol.
ORIGINAL STORY: Juvenile dies in hit-and-run crash in Robeson County
Lewis said the driver of the vehicle, identified as 21-year-old Christopher DeShawn Saxon, of Lumberton, fled the scene.
Officials identified the victim as 15-year-old Michael Farina, of Lumberton.
The other person struck by the vehicle, a 40-year-old woman, was receiving medical care when troopers arrived at the scene, Lewis said.
Saxon was arrested Monday, May 11, and is charged with felony hit-and-run and driving with a revoked license, according to officials.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.