LIST: Horry County high schools release graduation plans

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – High schools in Horry County have released their graduation plans for the Class of 2020.
It comes after the Horry County School Board announced that in-person graduations would be allowed, and principals would be the ones to decide what kind of graduation would be best for their school.
There was controversy among students and parents after the district announced it would be doing a virtual ceremony instead of in-person graduations.
Below are the schools and their graduation plans.
Aynor High School will hold its graduation ceremony in a whole group format at 10 a.m. on June 3 on the AHS football field. Graduates will be allowed two guests.
For graduates and parents who are not comfortable being in a group setting, there will also be individual graduation ceremonies that will be offered by appointment.
The high school said they will be communicating with seniors and their families in the coming days about the graduation options.
The school will hold its senior ceremony on an individual basis this year. Students will receive an email on Friday with information on the ceremony
Graduates will have three options to choose from for their graduation, but they must only select one option. Once an option has been selected, there can be no changes.
The three options are below:
- Small group graduation: The event will be held in the gymnasium and allows each graduate to invite two guests
- Individual graduation ceremony: This will also be held in the gymnasium. The graduates will be notified of their scheduled appointment times and will be allowed to bring immediate family members, which will be limited to eight.
- Graduate declines to participate.
Each student must complete the Graduation Preference Google form by midnight Friday, May 15.
The Class of 2020 will be able to choose between three graduation options.
The three options are below:
- A student can choose to graduate with their classmates on the football field. The ceremony will be at 9 a.m. June 2. Each graduate will be allowed to invite two guests.
- Student can take part in an individual graduation ceremony with up to eight guests. Individual appointments will be scheduled after the whole group ceremony.
- A student can choose not to walk at graduation. Students who choose this option can pick-up their diplomas at a scheduled time after June 2.
A form will be sent to each seniors’ email address on Friday so that they can select the ceremony they prefer. The form must be completed by Monday, May 18.
Students will have two options for graduate and each senior must only choose one of the options.
The two choices are below:
- Whole group graduation ceremony which will be held at Carolina Forest High School at 8 a.m. June 3. Two guests will be allowed to attend.
- Individual graduation ceremony, which will be held at HCS Early College High School the week of May 26 - May 28. The ceremony will be by appointment only and the student will be allowed to have up to eight guests.
Each graduate must complete a Graduation Ceremony Google Form that has to be submitted by 3 p.m. Monday, May 18.
Students can choose between two ceremonial graduations or choose to opt-out.
The three options are below:
- Graduate with fellow classmates in the GSFHS gym at 10 a.m. on June 3. The graduate will be allowed to invite two guests to the ceremony.
- Graduate with loved ones in the GSFHS gym beginning at 1 p.m. on June 3 by appointment. The graduate will be allowed up to eight guests at the ceremony.
- Graduate without a ceremony.
An email will be sent to seniors through their school account on Monday, May 18 requesting their preference.
The Class of 2020 will have three graduation options that they can choose from.
The three options are below:
- Graduate with fellow classmates on the football field at 9 a.m. on June 2. The student will be limited to two guests.
- Individual graduation in the stadium starting at 1 p.m. on June 2. It will be by appointment and the student will be allowed to have up to eight guests.
- Graduate without a ceremony.
In addition to the graduation ceremony, the school is planning an event that will allow students to view the senior slide show, receive their yearbook and honor cords.
Students will have a choice for their graduation ceremony.
They can choose from one of three option to participate in:
- A large group celebration at Doug Shaw Stadium
- An individual ceremony with friends and family
- View a virtual ceremony
The school said that more details on the date and time of the graduations will be available soon, along with how many guests a student will be allowed at the ceremonies.
Students will be able to choose between two ceremonial formats for graduation or opt out completely. Each graduate can only choose one option and may not be able to do both types of ceremonies.
Here are the three options that graduates can choose from:
- Graduate with fellow classmates on the NMBHS football field at 9 a.m. on June 2. The graduate will walk across the stage and receive their diploma covers and will pick-up the diploma on a scheduled date and time. The graduate will be allowed to invite two people to the ceremony.
- Graduate with loved ones in the NMBHS auditorium starting at noon on June 2. The graduations will be by appointment and the graduate will be scheduled a time to walk across the stage to receive their diploma cover. They will pick-up their diploma on a scheduled date and time. The graduate will be allowed immediate family not to exceed eight guests.
- Graduate without a ceremony. The graduate will opt out of any kind of ceremony and will pick up their diploma on a scheduled pick-up date and time.
An email will be sent to seniors through their school account on Monday, May 18 requesting their preference.
Graduates have two graduation ceremony options or they can opt-out of graduation.
The options are below:
- Small group celebration, which will provide groups of a maximum of 25 students per ceremony. The ceremony will be held at the Academy of Arts Science and Technology Auditorium and will take place at 6 p.m. or 8 p.m. on May 27. Students will be assigned a ceremony time. Each student will be allowed two guests.
- Individual ceremonies will allow the student the opportunity to walk across the stage in the Commons Area at Scholars Academy. It will be by appointment and will happen on May 8. The student will be allowed to have up to eight guests.
- Those who choose to not participate in either ceremony can pick up any awards or certificates by appointment after May 28.
Seniors can choose between three options for their graduation. They can only choose one of the options.
The three options are below:
- Graduation ceremony on the football field at 9 a.m. on June 3. The graduate will be allowed to bring two guests.
- Individual graduation by appointment on June 3. More guidelines will be released soon on this option.
- Graduate without ceremony
A survey was sent to all seniors through their senior Google Classroom where they can choose which option they would prefer.
The school’s plan gives graduates a choice of three options. Each senior may only choose one of the three options.
The three options are below:
- Take part in a whole-class graduation ceremony on the school’s football field at 10 a.m. on June 2. The graduate can have two guests attend.
- Participate in an individual graduation ceremony on the football field with the possibility of up to eight guests.
- Students can choose not to walk and they will pick up their diploma at a later time.
Students are asked to check their school email for a link to a Google Form that will allow them to indicate which one of the graduation options they prefer.
